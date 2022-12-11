Metawar (METAWAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $218.93 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 9% lower against the dollar. Metawar has a total market cap of $218.93 million and approximately $5.22 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metawar token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Metawar

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance.

Metawar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00104257 USD and is up 62.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metawar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

