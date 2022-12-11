Mizuho Raises Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target to $55.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JMP Securities began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

GLPI stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 115.57%.

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,636. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gaming and Leisure Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Stories

