Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $149.96 on Top Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Monero has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.73 billion and $59.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $149.96 or 0.00883744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,968.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00449390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00110482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.54 or 0.00627864 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00255749 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00262515 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,212,402 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

