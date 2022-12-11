Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $193.74 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $193.74 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00002359 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00076204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00024796 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005144 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 481,707,659 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

