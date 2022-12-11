Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SCSK (OTCMKTS:SCSKF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS SCSKF opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. SCSK has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $22.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50.

SCSK Corporation provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company's Manufacturing & Telecommunication Systems Business segment offers IT solutions comprising core systems, manufacturing and information management systems, supply chain management (SCM), and customer relationship management (CRM) systems for manufacturing, communication, and energy industries.

