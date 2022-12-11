MovieBloc (MBL) One Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million

MovieBloc (MBL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $41.06 million and $2.35 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MovieBloc’s launch date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,272,406,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

