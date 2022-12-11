National Pension Service Acquires 79,275 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79,275 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $129,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $168.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $186.50.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

