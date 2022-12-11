National Pension Service Buys 436,532 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,532 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 0.7% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Coca-Cola worth $352,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,285.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

