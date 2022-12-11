National Pension Service Purchases 135,976 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $121,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

