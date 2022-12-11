Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $302.04

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.87 million and $302.04 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00125673 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00229219 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00041833 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,037,101 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

