Navcoin (NAV) Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $16.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00124721 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00221380 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00047009 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00057403 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,039,487 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

