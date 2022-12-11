NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 3,010 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 276.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 50,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 504.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 305,008 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 120.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,546,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,430 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $649,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

