NCM Capital Management LLC Buys 33,324 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,324 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMFC. StockNews.com began coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group lowered their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.67 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 38.82%. The firm had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.15%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

