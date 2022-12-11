NCM Capital Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

NCM Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $24.79 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $30.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

