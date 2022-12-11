NCM Capital Management LLC Has $827,000 Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 313.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,150 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,509,000 after purchasing an additional 41,322 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,347,000 after purchasing an additional 314,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.