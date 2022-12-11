NCM Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 31,055 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth $383,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.