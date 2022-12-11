NCM Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,102 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,823 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after purchasing an additional 821,169 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 71,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $51.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

