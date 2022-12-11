NCM Capital Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

NCM Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

TIP opened at $108.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.53. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

