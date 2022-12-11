NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Volume Hits $27.92 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.69 or 0.00009835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.41 billion and approximately $27.92 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00078268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00025510 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005239 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000256 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,097,931 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 836,097,931 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.7061543 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $30,639,568.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

