NEAR Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.23 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.60 or 0.00009461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $43.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024334 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005042 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 836,388,782 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 836,097,931 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.7061543 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 204 active market(s) with $30,639,568.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

