Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,367 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Illumina accounts for approximately 0.7% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 74.4% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 150 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Illumina by 2,162.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 181 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $205.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

