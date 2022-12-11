Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $358,000 Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,564 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,393,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,014,000 after purchasing an additional 29,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 168.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 641,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,060,000 after buying an additional 402,167 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OZK. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

OZK stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a net margin of 43.58% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $323.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

