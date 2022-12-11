Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $240,000 in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,726 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.89 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.69 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 73.56%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.