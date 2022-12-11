Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 785.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.64.

In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

