Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $168,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $430,719.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $137,715.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $430,719.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares in the company, valued at $137,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Kinsella sold 2,500 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $141,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,360.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,321 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

