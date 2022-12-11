Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 1,878 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 471.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Price Performance

Robert Half International stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.72. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

