Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,384 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.09.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.1 %

WEC opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.36. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Glen E. Tellock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total transaction of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen E. Tellock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

