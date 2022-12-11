Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,620 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.11.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CVS opened at $101.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.18.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

