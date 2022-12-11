Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes $360,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Constellation Brands makes up about 1.0% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 54.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,488,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,134 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after acquiring an additional 176,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $242.04 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average of $242.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,032.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $244.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.21.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $1,042,207.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

