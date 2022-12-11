Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 5,278.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,333,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,290,495 shares during the quarter. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for approximately 0.3% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 4.77% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $78,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth $32,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,906.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, for a total transaction of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

