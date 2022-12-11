Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,697,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition were worth $26,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $172,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $10.05 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $10.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

