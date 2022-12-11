Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $242.54 Million Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,786,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,537,000. Masimo makes up about 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.40% of Masimo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Masimo during the 1st quarter worth about $146,646,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 19,378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 305,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,471 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5,103.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 299,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 293,786 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,127,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 277,622 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 551,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 259,865 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $138.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $299.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.08. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $149.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 31,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 7,784 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 31,994 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.99 per share, for a total transaction of $3,966,936.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,932,074.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Featured Stories

