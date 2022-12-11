NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

NuVasive Price Performance

NUVA traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.41. 742,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,254. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NuVasive from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuVasive

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 417.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 42,563 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in NuVasive by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 101,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 75,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the third quarter worth about $4,089,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NuVasive by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,414,018 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $237,188,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

