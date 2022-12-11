NXM Price Reaches $41.13 on Top Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $41.13 or 0.00240033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $271.22 million and $206.54 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012150 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00046678 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00021033 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform.

