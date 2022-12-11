Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $250.45 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 11th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0437 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $250.45 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,247.33 or 0.07374079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00034288 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024334 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04529148 USD and is up 1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,821,094.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.