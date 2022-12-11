Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Down 2.2 %

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Ohio Valley Banc Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

