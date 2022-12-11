Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 2,438 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 5,476,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,883,000 after buying an additional 389,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,723,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,943,000 after buying an additional 220,566 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.37.

