Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires 77,225 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 143,009.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.