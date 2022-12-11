Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Boosts Stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 8,597.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FXI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,341,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,042,000 after purchasing an additional 515,659 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,632,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after purchasing an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,276,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,759,000 after buying an additional 314,765 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

