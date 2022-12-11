Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys 5,215 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 931.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Roku were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Roku by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Roku by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.35.

Insider Transactions at Roku

Roku Price Performance

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $245.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. Analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Articles

