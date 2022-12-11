Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases Shares of 139,813 Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 139,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 1.45% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGHY. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 759,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after acquiring an additional 23,418 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Essex LLC now owns 465,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 122,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 458,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 351,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,070,000.

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PGHY stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

