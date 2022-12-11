Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 3,378 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3,302.0% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,036,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,417,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average is $87.14. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

