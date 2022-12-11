Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Trims Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 250,361 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.50 and a 1-year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.69%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

