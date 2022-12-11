OMG Network (OMG) One Day Trading Volume Tops $53.76 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00006768 BTC on popular exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $160.56 million and $53.76 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00075384 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00056180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001286 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00024334 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005042 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

