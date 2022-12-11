OmniaVerse Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 11th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $235,703.15 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000348 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $943.96 or 0.05502190 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00506703 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.08 or 0.30287119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000442 BTC.

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s launch date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

