OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
OneSpan stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.
OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.
