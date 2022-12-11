OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

OneSpan stock opened at $12.37 on Wednesday. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $57.15 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 12.0% during the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 342,083 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,724,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,461,000 after purchasing an additional 208,212 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 96.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 349,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 171,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 596,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,138 shares in the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

