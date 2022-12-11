Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $100.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.77%.

In other news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

