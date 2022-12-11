Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.69-$0.69 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.69 billion-$13.69 billion.

Pan Pacific International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Pan Pacific International stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

About Pan Pacific International

(Get Rating)

See Also

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business segments. The Discount Store Business segment operates discount stores under the Don Quijote, MEGA Don Quijote, and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.