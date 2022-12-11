PancakeSwap Market Capitalization Tops $643.72 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $643.72 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be purchased for about $4.00 or 0.00023198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002013 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $941.11 or 0.05477659 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00514887 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,241.42 or 0.30507279 BTC.
PancakeSwap Token Profile
PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 353,397,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,970,148 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.
PancakeSwap Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
