Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.17 million and approximately $555,928.54 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005818 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001227 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000653 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002712 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00013400 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000146 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
